Reliance exits Peru oil block

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Reliance Industries has pulled out of the last oil block it held in Peru, trimming its overseas assets to just two properties in Myanmar. The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led firm had in 2007 set up Reliance Exploration and Production (REP) DMCC primarily for acquiring overseas assets. It had steadily acquired 16 conventional oil and gas assets, including four in Peru, three in Yemen (one producing and two exploratory), two each in Oman, Kurdistan and Colombia and one each in East Timor and Australia. It last bagged two oil and gas exploration blocks in Myanmar in 2014.

But the company slowly exited most of its international assets.

Credit: indianexpress.com

