Reliance Jio acquires Saavn, creates $1-billion music entity

Added by Indo American News on March 26, 2018.
Saved under Business
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced a strategic merger of its digital music service JioMusic with music over-the-top platform Saavn which will see RIL acquiring a 75-80 per cent stake in the merged entity. The company said that the combined entity is valued at over $1 billion, with JioMusic’s implied valuation at $670 million.

“The integrated business will be developed into a media platform of the future with global reach, cross-border original content, an independent artist marketplace, consolidated data and one of the largest mobile advertising mediums,” RIL stated.

Credit: indianexpress.com

