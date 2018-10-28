TRF Home Page
Remittances by overseas Indians set to hit record high amid rupee slump

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Business
India is expected to receive remittances of about $76 billion in 2018.

MUMBAI: Lured by the sharp slump in rupee against the dollar, Indians living overseas may boost remittances to a record, helping bolster the nation’s efforts to support Asia’s worst-performing major currency. The country is expected to receive remittances of about $76 billion in 2018, 10% more than in the previous year, according to estimates by EbixCash, the financial exchange unit of US-based insurance software provider Ebix Inc. About three-fourth of the inflows come via Ebix’s outlets, the company said.

Flows from an estimated 20 million nationals working abroad will help bolster India’s efforts to cap the nation’s current-account deficit. Without remittances, the gap would have been about 5% of gross domestic product at mid-year, instead of 2%, according to Capital Economics.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

