Reports say Sasikala, convicted in DA case, surrenders in Bengaluru jail

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, who has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case reached the Bengaluru jail on Wednesday evening after the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down her request for time.

The former AIADMK general secretary stopped on the way at the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina beach to pay tribute to the late chief minister. Just before leaving, Sasikala re-inducted relatives Dinakaran and Venkatesh into the party, years after they were expelled by Jayalalithaa. Sasikala’s move is being as a last-ditch attempt to hurt chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled on Tuesday. After her conviction in the graft case, Sasikala also appointed R Palaniswami as the legislature party chief, pitting him against acting CM Panneerselvam, who has been locked in a bitter turf war with the long-time Jayalalithaa aide over the control of the party.

Credit: hindustantimes.com