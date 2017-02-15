HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Reports say Sasikala, convicted in DA case, surrenders in Bengaluru jail

Added by Indo American News on February 15, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday.(AFP Photo)

AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday.(AFP Photo)

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, who has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case reached the Bengaluru jail on Wednesday evening after the Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down her request for time.

The former AIADMK general secretary stopped on the way at the Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina beach to pay tribute to the late chief minister. Just before leaving, Sasikala re-inducted relatives Dinakaran and Venkatesh into the party, years after they were expelled by Jayalalithaa. Sasikala’s move is being as a last-ditch attempt to hurt chief minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled on Tuesday. After her conviction in the graft case, Sasikala also appointed R Palaniswami as the legislature party chief, pitting him against acting CM Panneerselvam, who has been locked in a bitter turf war with the long-time Jayalalithaa aide over the control of the party.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *