Republican Red Tide Upsets Sri Preston Kulkarni’s Bid for TX-22

Houston: Sri Preston Kulkarni’s second attempt to win the TX-22 Congressional District was swept away by an unexpected Red Republican tide. Kulkarni lost to former Sherif Troy Nels by a 44.6% to 51.6%.

Democrats in the local Indo-American community put their hearts and souls to help Kulkarni through multilingual phone banking, poll canvassing and literature drops. In the opposition were Conservaative members of the community, raising concerns about Kulkarni’s support for India in general and Hindus in particular.

One bright spot for the South Asian community was Nabil Shike’s victory for the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable.

In other election news, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg fended off challenge from Republican Mary Ann Hoffman, who was backed by the Houston Police Union. Ogg received 54% of the votes.

Among the judgeships in Harris County, Judge RK Sandill won re-election by more than 100,000 votes for the 127th Civil District Court.

In a related development US District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday, November 4, had ordered the US Postal Service to conduct two sweeps for ballots in Texas. all Texas processing plants for ballots postmarked on Election Day or earlier. The first sweep must start immediately, and the second one must take place at 4 p.m. E.T., according to CNN’s Paul Murphy.

According to Sullivan’s order, any ballots which are postmarked on or before Election Day must be delivered to election officials by 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday.

The sweep is not likely to change any of the election verdicts, but could shift some of the winning percnetages, but the order does helps ensure that all votes are counted in Texas.