Request for Vijay Mallya extradition certified by British govt: MEA

The UK government has acted on India’s request to extradite businessman Vijay Mallya, forwarding India’s letter to a UK district court for possibly issuing an arrest warrant, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

“A formal extradition request in respect of Vijay Mallya as per extradition treaty between India and UK was handed over to the British High Commission in New Delhi” in February, said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.

Credit: www.livemint.com