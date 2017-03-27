Request for Vijay Mallya extradition certified by British govt: MEA
The UK government has acted on India’s request to extradite businessman Vijay Mallya, forwarding India’s letter to a UK district court for possibly issuing an arrest warrant, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
“A formal extradition request in respect of Vijay Mallya as per extradition treaty between India and UK was handed over to the British High Commission in New Delhi” in February, said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.
Credit: www.livemint.com
Good that he got arrested at least now. But there is a long way to get him back to India and make him pay all the outstanding loans.But hoping that it will happen soon.