Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Request for Vijay Mallya extradition certified by British govt: MEA

Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya owes over Rs9,000 crore to different banks, including the State Bank of India, as part of loans extended to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Photo: PTI

Fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya owes over Rs9,000 crore to different banks, including the State Bank of India, as part of loans extended to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Photo: PTI

The UK government has acted on India’s request to extradite businessman Vijay Mallya, forwarding India’s letter to a UK district court for possibly issuing an arrest warrant, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

“A formal extradition request in respect of Vijay Mallya as per extradition treaty between India and UK was handed over to the British High Commission in New Delhi” in February, said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

One Response to Request for Vijay Mallya extradition certified by British govt: MEA

  1. Lakshmi April 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Good that he got arrested at least now. But there is a long way to get him back to India and make him pay all the outstanding loans.But hoping that it will happen soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *