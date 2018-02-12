Houston Community College-Home Page
Researchers develop virtual cancer tissue biobank

The Virtual Biobank will digitise and help speed up the process of accessing vital tissue samples donated by patients, which up until now could only be requested through physical biobanks. (Source: File Photo)

SYDNEY:

Australian researchers said on Monday that they have developed the first virtual platform of its kind for storing 3D copies of human cancer tissues, providing what they say is a novel way for accessing information to help treat the disease.

“The Virtual Biobank will digitise and help speed up the process of accessing vital tissue samples donated by patients, which up until now could only be requested through physical biobanks,” the University of Newcastle, whose researchers worked on the platform together with academics from the Hunter Medical Research Institute, said.

