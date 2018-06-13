Retail inflation hits four month high of 4.87% in May on costlier veggies, fuel

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation jumped to 4-month high of 4.87 per cent in May on costlier food items such as fruits, vegetables and cereals coupled with high fuel rates. Based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), the retail inflation was at 4.58 per cent in the preceding month, April. In May 2017, however, it was at a low of 2.18 per cent.

The previous high in retail inflation was in January this year at 5.7 per cent. The overall consumer food price index shot up to 3.10 per cent in May, from 2.80 per cent in April, as per the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Credit: indianexpress.com