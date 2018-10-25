Rhythm India @ Bollywood Boogie 2018

SUGAR LAND: On October 14, 74 dancers of the Rhythm India Bollywood Dance Company mesmerized a large crowd at the Sugar Land Town Square for an event called Bollywood Boogie.

Rhythm India’s Artistic Director & Founder Arzan Gonda and members of Rhythm India have always been passionate about helping our community in any way possible. So they decided to make this event a fundraiser for the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry Inc.



As always the turn out was great and there were a large number of guests that joined in the fun and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. The Town Square was packed. In order to raise funds for this event, Rhythm India had a raffle for which generous sponsors donated towards prizes such as an Ipad, Fit bit Versa, “Pamper Hamper” by Sameeta’s Salon & Spa, two gift baskets for “An evening at Sugar Land Town Square” for which Toasted Yolk, Baker Street Pub, Masala Wok, Bar Louie & Salata all gave gift cards. Additional gift cards were given by Pappas, Olive Garden, Chillis & also two 30 minute photo sessions with photographer Varshal Shah were donated towards this raffle. They raised a total of $3185 through the raffle.

The event started at 4:00 pm with live Dhol players from Dhol Beat International, BJ Josan & Jason Josan from DBI got the crowd pumped up. It was then followed by two Bollywood dance tutorials by instructors Anushka Oak and Dilshad Patel. The floor was packed with people of all ages learning Bollywood moves to the songs “Veerey Di Wedding and Badri Ki Dulhania”. There was a henna tattoo booth, face painting booth and a Bollywood Themed Selfie Booth. Honest Restaurant located in Sugar Land had a vegetarian street food stall as well.



At sharp 5:00pm the emcees of the evening Dilshad Patel and Ranjita Jonnalagadda Parihar talked about the goal of the show and the festivities began. Rhythm India Dancers took over the performance area and blew everyone away with their energy. After the show, the large crowd joined instructors Dilshad Patel & Anushka Oak to learn some Bollywood moves to the song Milegi Milegi. Rhythm India got wonderful feed back from the audience members regarding the costumes, the performances and the professionalism of the entire show.

Raffle sponsors were called on stage to pick the winners for the different prizes. Rhythm India thanked the following sponsors – Shawn & Bhavika Patel of the European Wax Center of Pearland, Sameeta Angom of Sameeta’s Spa & Salon, Hetal Bhuptani of Rice Fine Wines & Liquor in Bellaire and Bhavana Shah of the Honest Restaurant in Sugar Land. Rhythm India also acknowledged and thanked all their students who raised $100 or more through raffle ticket sales on that day. Mementos were given to these students to thank them for their hard work. Students included, Ishana Bhatnagar, Arya Patel, Avni Sharma, Hannah Dill, Taruna Jhangiani, Annika Shetty, Zeniya Kirmani, Manjiri Gadhia, Laksh Ngangom, Devaj Vadher & Arushi Suji.



Arzan Gonda the Artistic Director of Rhythm India then handed the final check amount of $3185 to Vicki Coates of the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry Inc, who was extremely grateful for the entire team’s effort towards this cause. The emcees thanked Rashna Oak the backstage manager, Sneha Dama the back stage coordinator & Jabali Patel for cuing the sound. Photographers Navin Mediwala & Varshal Shah were thanked for capturing wonderful memories and Murali Santhana was thanked for shooting the energetic highlights of the show. Arzan Gonda said, “It was wonderful to bring the entire community together for a great cause & make it an enjoyable & memorable experience for everyone involved, be it the dancers who danced their hearts out and gave back to our community or as an audience member who enjoyed the evening with their families. The smiles it put on our student’s faces were priceless”.



Rhythm India will be holding auditions for their up coming performance season. Kids, teens, and adults are invited to join us on Sunday, October 28, to take a shot at being a part of Houston’s most dynamic and talented Bollywood dance company!

Location: Rhythm India Dance Studio, 867 Dulles Ave, Suite B, Stafford TX 77477



For more info or to register: Call 281 968 9479 OR visit www.rhythm-india.com