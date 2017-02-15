HCC- Home Page
RJ Aman Maheshwari roped in for Ramman Handa’s web-series

Added by Indo American News on February 15, 2017.
aman (1)

Ramman Handa, the astrologer, interior designer and Vastu Consultant will soon be producing a web-series, under his newly formed banner Natak Ent. Actor and friend Vineet Raina recently joined hands with Ramman as the Creative Director of the company.

The web series titled ‘No Casting, No Couch – Only Ouch!!’ will deal with a serious issue, but in a light-hearted comic manner. We hear that the web series once ready, will go international, and will be presented first at Cannes.

Credit: tellychakkar.com

