Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir knocks power Kolkata Knight Riders to 7-wicket win

Added by Indo American News on April 26, 2017.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir and teammate Robin Uthappa during their IPL 2017 match against Rising Pune Supergiant at the MCA Stadium in Pune.(BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders maintained their winning record at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday after romping to their straight sixth victory here with a seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Kolkata Knight Riders began the second half of IPL-10 in a thumping fashion, which was similar to their opening clash 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions. Skipper Gautam Gambhir (46-ball 62) and Robin Uthappa (47-ball 87) forged a 158-run second wicket partnership to chase down Rising Pune Supergiant’s 182 for five with 11 balls to spare. The win helped KKR go on top of the points table, dislodging Mumbai Indians.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

