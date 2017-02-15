Rochelle Rao And Keith Sequeira Are Engaged. Here’s The Story

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira got engaged and announced the news to their fans on the Valentine’s Day. Rochelle and Keith participated in the ninth season of celebrity reality show Bigg Boss. Another couple who participated in the same season – Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant – recently got married. Earlier on Valentine’s Day, Rochelle shared what are the things she loves about Keith, before making the ‘bigg’ announcement which flooded her Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages. Rochelle, 28, shared a portrait pics collage and captioned it: “I said YES!” Rochelle and Keith told the story of what happened before that to Miss Malini. Rochelle knew through a common friend that Keith would propose to her soon.

Credit: ndtv.com