Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are married. See all photos, videos from the beach wedding

Here is a happy news for Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao fans. Keith and Rochelle, who were seen together in the ninth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss, are now man and wife. While the duo’s wedding was a hush-hush affair, they took to Instagram to share a few pictures from their beautiful beach wedding.

The two got married on March 4 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. While Rochelle Rao shared a wedding picture with the caption, “Found my Prince Charming …💙💙 @keithsequeira #KeRoGetsHitched,” Keith Sequeira wrote, “❤❤ @rochellerao #KeRoGetsHitched.” There are many photos from Rochelle and Keith’s wedding on social media, shared with hashtag ‘#kerogetshitched’.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com