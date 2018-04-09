Rohtang Pass opens after BRO clears snow in record time

Rohtang Pass is cleared of snow in record time and the route to one of the prime tourist hotspots near Manali, Himachal Pradesh is now opened for visitors, and vehicular traffic after four long months. At an altitude of 3,978 m, Rohtang Pass is the gateway to the gorgeous and tribal Lahaul Valley.

Commander 38 BRTF at Manali, Col. AK Awasthi said that four teams were made to clear the snow from the same route. Each team (two each from both sides) had 20 officers and subordinate staff. All the men were provided with snow cutting equipment such as snow cutters, bulldozers and excavators. To accomplish the task, these men worked for more than 12 hours per day beginning from March 12, 2018.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.economictimes.com