Houston Community College-Home Page
SBI Home Page

Rome’s Colosseum turned red to protest Pakistan blasphemy law

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A view of the Colosseum lit up in red to draw attention to the persecution of Christians around the world. (AP)

A view of the Colosseum lit up in red to draw attention to the persecution of Christians around the world. (AP)

ROME: Rome’s ancient Colosseum was lit in red on Saturday in solidarity with persecuted Christians+ , particularly Asia Bibi, a woman condemned to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

Hundreds gathered on a rainy night outside the Roman amphitheatre that is a symbol of the martyrdom of early Christians to hear the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *