Rome’s Colosseum turned red to protest Pakistan blasphemy law

ROME: Rome’s ancient Colosseum was lit in red on Saturday in solidarity with persecuted Christians+ , particularly Asia Bibi, a woman condemned to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

Hundreds gathered on a rainy night outside the Roman amphitheatre that is a symbol of the martyrdom of early Christians to hear the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi.

Credit: timesofindia.com