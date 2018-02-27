Rome’s Colosseum turned red to protest Pakistan blasphemy law
A view of the Colosseum lit up in red to draw attention to the persecution of Christians around the world. (AP)
ROME: Rome’s ancient Colosseum was lit in red on Saturday in solidarity with persecuted Christians+ , particularly Asia Bibi, a woman condemned to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
Hundreds gathered on a rainy night outside the Roman amphitheatre that is a symbol of the martyrdom of early Christians to hear the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi.
