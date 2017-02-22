Rs 1,000 note to be back in new avatar, but not clear when

The RBI and the government have firmed up plans to launch a new series of Rs 1,000 notes shortly to replace the earlier note of similar denomination that was withdrawn from circulation following the November 8 demonetisation announcement, a senior government official has told The Indian Express. The RBI, the official said, has already started production of the new Rs 1,000 note. According to the official, the initial plan was to introduce the new Rs 1,000 note in January but “it has been delayed due to the pressing need to supply Rs 500 notes”.

Credit: indianexpress.com