Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s fairytale love story: Here’s how the two fell in love

Television popular and most adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to exchange their wedding vows on June 21, 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

The lovebirds are on cloud nine as they will be entering into the new phase of their lives and currently are busy working out for their D-Day.