Running Shaadi movie review: Taapsee Pannu film huffs and puffs to finishing lin

She is open to sex, drinking and buying condoms (an information the film sprinkles, for no reason at all). And yet when it comes to love, she would run away rather than tell her parents.

Running Shaadi clearly has some very strange ideas about love and modernity. And stranger still when it comes to modern-day Patna, though at least that lends itself to the film’s few moments of genuine humour.

Credit: indianexpress.com