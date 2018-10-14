IAN- Home Page
Runway repairs may delay flights from Mumbai, Delhi

Added by Indo American News on October 14, 2018.
US South Asian
Maintenance work will lead airlines to reschedule/ cancel flights during peak winter season. Photo: HT

MUMBAI: Several flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi airports are expected to be rescheduled or cancelled later this year, when runways at India’s busiest airports are scheduled to be closed for maintenance work.

More than 250 flights per day are expected to be affected at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), which sees about 46 arrivals and departures per hour, when both its runways will remain closed for six hours for maintenance work on 23 October and on every alternate day from 7 February and 30 March 2019.

 

Credit: livemint.com

