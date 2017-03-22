IAN- Home Page
Rupee closes near 17-month high against US dollar

The rupee opened at 65.40 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 65.21 and 65.44, respectively. Photo: HT

The Indian rupee on Tuesday rebounded and closed near 17-month high against the US dollar. It gained six out of seven trading sessions.

The rupee closed at 65.28 a dollar—up 0.12% from its Monday’s close of 65.36. The rupee opened at 65.40 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 65.21 and 65.44, respectively.

Credit: livemint.com

