Sabarimala row: Police on high alert, 1500 cops, commando team deployed ahead of temple opening on November 5

SABARIMALA: With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala set to open for monthly poojas on November 5, the police is on high alert and tight security arrangements are in place in the backdrop of violent protests over entry of women of menstrual age last month.

According to a Kerala police release, 1,500 personnel, 100 of them women, are keeping vigil at Sabarimala and nearby areas. A 20-member commando team has been deployed at Sannidhanam, Nilackal and Pamba, the release said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com