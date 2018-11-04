TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Sabarimala row: Police on high alert, 1500 cops, commando team deployed ahead of temple opening on November 5

Added by Indo American News on November 4, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Besides the usual poojas, “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” special pooja, will be held on November 6 and the shrine will be closed at 10 pm.

SABARIMALA: With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala set to open for monthly poojas on November 5, the police is on high alert and tight security arrangements are in place in the backdrop of violent protests over entry of women of menstrual age last month.

According to a Kerala police release, 1,500 personnel, 100 of them women, are keeping vigil at Sabarimala and nearby areas. A 20-member commando team has been deployed at Sannidhanam, Nilackal and Pamba, the release said.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *