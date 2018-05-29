MFAH- Home Page
Sabika Sheikh laid to rest in Karachi

May 29, 2018.
RELATIVES carry the coffin of Sabika Sheikh, wrapped in the national flag, for funeral prayers on Wednesday.-Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: The funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student who was killed in a Texas school shooting last week, were offered at Karachi’s Hakeem Saeed Ground at 9am on Wednesday.

Sheikh was among the 10 people gunned down at a high school in Santa Fe last Friday when a heavily armed student opened fire on classmates.

Security arrangements were tight at the venue, where a number of government officials and political leaders, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah, Sindh Governer Muhammad Zubair, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Halim Adil Sheikh and others attended her funeral prayers.

Credit: dawn.com

