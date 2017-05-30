Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: The fulsome tribute will force you to hold back those tears and go ‘Sachin, Sachin’

Added by Indo American News on May 30, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: The docu-drama is engrossing for both fans who claim to know more about Sachin Tendulkar than he himself, as well as for those who may not live and breathe Sachin

Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: The docu-drama is engrossing for both fans who claim to know more about Sachin Tendulkar than he himself, as well as for those who may not live and breathe Sachin

SACHIN: A Billion Dreams, the ‘authorised’ bio-pic of Sachin Tendulkar gives us exactly what it promises: a glowing portrait of a sports star and a legend-in-his-lifetime, whose fortunes are connected to a billion dreams, hopes and aspirations of cricket-mad India. What you get in the 2 hours 20 minute docu-feature is Everything You Knew About Sachin Because You Didn’t Need To Ask, because practically everything he’s done on-field since he was 16 has been chronicled by breathless commentators around the world. You wish in vain for more colourful, complex off-the-field stuff, but this is not that kind of film.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *