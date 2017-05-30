Sachin A Billion Dreams movie review: The fulsome tribute will force you to hold back those tears and go ‘Sachin, Sachin’

SACHIN: A Billion Dreams, the ‘authorised’ bio-pic of Sachin Tendulkar gives us exactly what it promises: a glowing portrait of a sports star and a legend-in-his-lifetime, whose fortunes are connected to a billion dreams, hopes and aspirations of cricket-mad India. What you get in the 2 hours 20 minute docu-feature is Everything You Knew About Sachin Because You Didn’t Need To Ask, because practically everything he’s done on-field since he was 16 has been chronicled by breathless commentators around the world. You wish in vain for more colourful, complex off-the-field stuff, but this is not that kind of film.

Credit: indianexpress.com