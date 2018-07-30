TravelGuzs- Home Page
SAHEB, BIWI AUR GANGSTER 3 MOVIE REVIEW

Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
By Ronak Kotecha

Synopsis: With a screenplay that surprises and performances to match, the movie successfully takes the legacy forward with minor bumps on the way.

Critic’s Rating: 3.5/5

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is royally unpredictable

Story: It’s the third edition of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series where it’s survival of the wittiest and the wealthiest. Will the royal couple Madhavi Devi and Aditya Pratap Singh live to tell the tale of relentless plotting, scheming and backstabbing?
 
ReviewAn incarcerated saheb. A politically powerful biwi and a London based gangster, who makes a killing playing the dangerous game of Russian roulette. Director and co-writer Tigmanshu Dhulia wastes no time in setting the stage for a confrontational drama of power-hungry men and women who will stop at nothing to get what they want. The narrative of this edition begins on a fresh note, and takes an unpredictable route to unravelling newer facets of its multi-layered characters.
  

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

