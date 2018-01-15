Houston Community College-Home Page
Saif Ali Khan: Sacred Games is going to be the best show coming out of India

Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

He is one of the first mainstream actors to dabble into the digital platform and Saif Ali Khan believes his stint in a web series is only a way forward, not a step down. The 47-year-old actor, who features in Netflix’s upcoming, original show Sacred Games, said he felt liberated as a performer while working on the web series.

“It (web series) is not any way the come down, it is a step in new direction (for me as an actor). It is very liberating as an actor to have a platform (like Netflix) to act in,” Saif told PTI. The actor said web series is the next in-thing today and he “jumped at the idea” of doing one when he was offered the project.

Credit: indianexpress.com

