SAIL set to exit non-performing, non-operational joint ventures
Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Saved under Business
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, SAIL, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA, Washington
SAIL has formed joint venture firms in different areas, namely power generation, rail wagon manufacturing, slag cement production, securing coking coal supplies from overseas sources, among others. Photo: Mint
NEW DELHI: India’s largest steel maker SAIL has started process to exit some of its joint ventures that are either non-operational or non-performing, the public sector major has said in a report.
The steel maker is also exploring options to monetise its investment in certain JV companies, the latest report said.
Click here to read more…
Credit: livemint.com