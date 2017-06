Salman Khan explains why he doesn’t think Tubelight will break Baahubali 2’s record

Baahubali 2 is breaking a new record each day and has literally taken the nation by storm. Salman Khan, who is no stranger to shattering box-office records himself, was asked if he thinks Tubelight can break Baahubali’s record. “I doubt it is going to break the record, said Salman instantly.

Credit: filmfare.com