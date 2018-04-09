MFAH- Home Page
Salman Khan granted bail in blackbuck poaching case

April 9, 2018
Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been granted bail by a Jodhpur court in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, reports Economic Times.

While his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted in the case two days ago, Salman was sentenced to five years in prison in a “surprise verdict”.

After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman Khan’s plea for bail and suspension of sentence was approved and he can now file an appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

