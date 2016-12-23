Salman Khan Is #1 Celeb On Forbes India List. But Where Is Rajinikanth? Prepare To Be Shocked

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is closing 2016 with an almighty bang but it’s his colleague Salman Khan who has been placed number one on Forbes India’ list of 100 celebrities.

Salman, 51, dropped to the second spot last year behind Shah Rukh Khan but is back on top this year, courtesy his blockbuster film Sultan. Shah Rukh Khan is at second place. Between SRK and Salman, the top spot on this list has been occupied by a Khan for years. Aamir Khan, whose Dangal has released outside of the time parameters of the list, has dropped out of the top 10 to the 14th spot. Aamir didn’t have a film out last year – Dangal is his only release since 2014’s PK. Heartwarmingly, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, the two women who put India on the global showbiz map this year, are at #6 and #8 on the list, above Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Akshay Kumar is at fourth spot and the other places in the top 10 are taken by cricketers – Virat Kohli at #3, M S Dhoni at #5 and Sachin Tendulkar at #7…

Credit: ndtv.com

