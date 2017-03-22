IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Salman Khan is Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayer

Added by Indo American News on March 22, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayers: Salman Khan has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in last financial year.

Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayers: Salman Khan has paid an advance tax of Rs 44.5 crore as compared to Rs 32.2 crore paid in last financial year.

Salman Khan has beaten the likes of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan to become the highest advance taxpayer in the financial year 2016-17. However, it’s comedian-actor Kapil Sharma who has surprised the Income Tax (IT) department. The actor’s income saw a growth of 206 percent in just one year, reported India Today.

The findings come from a data of advance tax paid by top ten actors till March 15, 2017. One thing that findings clearly suggest is that Salman Khan must be Bollywood’s highest paid actor.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *