Salman Khan is Bollywood’s highest advance taxpayer

Salman Khan has beaten the likes of Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan to become the highest advance taxpayer in the financial year 2016-17. However, it’s comedian-actor Kapil Sharma who has surprised the Income Tax (IT) department. The actor’s income saw a growth of 206 percent in just one year, reported India Today.

The findings come from a data of advance tax paid by top ten actors till March 15, 2017. One thing that findings clearly suggest is that Salman Khan must be Bollywood’s highest paid actor.

Credit: indianexpress.com