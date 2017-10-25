Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Salman Khan’s Bharat to arrive on Eid 2019. Here’s everything to know about the film

The festival of Eid seems to be booked for Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan. His last Eid release, Tubelight might have been panned by the critics and the audience alike, but the actor still feels the festival to be a lucky one for him. So, come Eid 2019 and the fans of Bhaijaan will be treated with his another film titled, ‘Bharat’ which is being helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and is produced by his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. Salman has earlier delivered a hit with both Atul (Bodyguard) and Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan). So, will the trio yet again create magic on the silver screen? Well, let’s wait and watch.

