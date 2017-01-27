Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig duo enters Australian Open mixed doubles final in style

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig sailed into the final of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open 2017on Friday as they edged past the Australian pair of Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, (10-5).

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig will now face American-Colombian duo Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in Sunday’s final. Spears and Cabal defeated Chris Guccione and Elina Svitolina 7-6(1), 6-2 in the other semifinal.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com