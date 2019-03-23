Sanjay Rambhadran Sworn in as Texas Lyceum President

AUSTIN: Sanjay Rambhadran was sworn in as the Texas Lyceum’s 2019 President on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives at the Texas Capitol in Austin. The keynote remarks were made by Harris County Commissioner, Rodney Ellis, who is an alumnus of the Lyceum and had served 26 years as a Senator at the Texas Capitol. He spoke of the importance of bi-partisan groups such as the Lyceum and how it could play a unique role in moving public policy forward.

Judge R. K. Sandill of the 127th District Court of Harris County conducted the swearing in ceremony. The investiture was followed by a reception at the Lt. Governor’s Reception Room.

Since 1980, the Texas Lyceum has been the premier non-profit, non-partisan statewide leadership organization that identifies the next generation of Texas leaders, educates them on issues critical to the future of Texas and inspires them to action and stewardship.

In his remarks, Sanjay Rambhadran spoke about how his parents instilled in him the importance of community involvement and why civic engagement is an essential ingredient of his life. He emphasized the need to weave in the rich diversity of talents, thoughts and perspectives into the tapestry of Texas to ultimately result in public policy that is reflective of the values of all Texans. Speaking to the current polarization, he noted how the Lyceum, now more than ever, plays a critical role in convening leaders with diverse thoughts and perspectives.