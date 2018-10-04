Sankara Eye Foundation Dandia Cancelled in Houston



HOUSTON: Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) has cancelled the scheduled Dandiya event on October 6 at the NRG Center by Preetysha & Sameer due to unavoidable circumstances. Full refunds will be released to the same credit card number used to make the ticket purchase. This dandia event was planned as a fundraiser for Sankara’s new hospitals in Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, and Hyderabad.

SEF apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Please continue to support the noble cause of eradicating curable blindness in India. If you wish to volunteer for the SEF Houston Chapter, please email at sef-houston@giftofvision.org

As a non-profit, Sankara Eye Foundation volunteers have been working tirelessly for two decades to eradicate curable blindness in Over 1.6 million free eye surgeries have already been performed, making SEF the largest free eye care provider in the world. The Charity Navigator has consistently given the organization four-star rating for financial accountability and transparency.

Please visit https://www.giftofvision.org/ for details.