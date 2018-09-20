Sankara Eye Foundation Dandia Set for Oct. 6 at NRG Center

HOUSTON: For the first time in Houston, Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) is bringing a super successful and exceptional live band performance by Preetysha & Sameer – an internationally acclaimed duo who have performed for over 10 years for SEF Dandia in California. Come experience the magnificence and grandeur of the vibrant and family fun SEF Dandia at NRG Center Hall E on October 6 at 8 pm.

Over the years, SEF Dandias have brought together people to celebrate the wonderful festive season of Navratri, while helping bring light in the lives of thousands needlessly blind each year. This upcoming dandia event is a fundraiser for Sankara’s brand new projects in Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, and Hyderabad.

With the festive theme of “ Dandia for a cause, Dandia with style” the SEF Dandia is being planned in Houston with generous support of its patrons. Come celebrate Navratri with us and help us eradicate curable blindness in India. SEF Dandia events are impeccably organized and are the most happening Dandia events in town. This year 12 SEF Dandia events are being planned across the US. These events are eagerly looked forward to each year by all age groups to support a noble cause. Truly Dandia for a Cause, Dandia with Style!

SEF is looking to raise $3 Million USD within a year for its Mumbai project, of which the goal is to raise $1 Million USD by the end of this year. One can support this project by donating, helping spread the word, or by volunteering. As a non-profit, Sankara Eye Foundation volunteers have been working tirelessly for two decades to eradicate curable blindness in India. Working on a model of 80:20 free to paid patients ratio, the funds raised through these events are used to further the cause. Over 1.6 million free eye surgeries have already been performed, making SEF the largest free eye care provider in the world. The Charity Navigator has consistently given the organization four-star rating for financial accountability and transparency. There are eight super specialty hospitals and four new hospitals are coming up in Mumbai, Jaipur, Indore, and Hyderabad.

Pease Visit https://www.giftofvision.org/ or https://www.giftofvision.org/events/sef-dandia-houston-2018 for details or contact Rajender Aparasu AT sef-houston@giftofvision.org