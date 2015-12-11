Sankara Eye Foundation Hosts Second Annual Gala in Houston on Dec. 20

HOUSTON: Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) is proud to announce it second annual gala in Houston, Texas on Dec 20, to raise funds for the two new eye care hospitals in Hyderabad and Indore.

Established in 1998, Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has been working tirelessly for the past sixteen years with Sankara Eye Care Institutes in India to eradicate curable blindness. Driven by the truly inspirational vision of “Vision 20/20 by the year 2020,” Sankara has established eight community hospitals throughout India. The ninth hospital construction in the state of Rajasthan will be starting soon. The next two hospitals will be in Hyderabad, Telangana and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

In India, over 55 million people are visually impaired and 8 million are blind. Over 80% of the blindness such as Cataract and Glaucoma are considered curable. SEF’s efforts based on robust infrastructure and aggressive outreach programs have enabled over 3.6 million patient screenings and over 1.36 million free eye surgeries with a network of state of the art hospitals across India. SEF is today the largest totally free eye care provider in the world, performing about 150,000 free eye surgeries per year.

With over 300 volunteers in several cities including Houston, SEF’s mission is to strengthen and expand the infrastructure and outreach programs to all parts of India through its fundraising efforts. America’s largest charity rating agency, Charity Navigator, has accorded SEF a prestigious four-star rating (out of four stars) for its accountability and transparency for three consecutive years, a feat achieved by only 12% of the charities in the United States.

SEF is hosting its second annual gala in Houston on Sunday, December 20th, at the India House. With banquet dinner and multilingual musical entertainment by Swaramadhuri Group, the goal of the banquet is to raise SEF awareness in Houston while raising funds to support the construction of the two upcoming hospitals in Indore and Hyderabad. An anonymous donor will match all donations until December 31, 2015, up to $1 Million dollars for each of the two hospitals.

The event will be attended by eminent personalities such as Dr. Ramani and Dr. Radha Ramani, SEF India Founders, and Mr. Murali Krishnamurthy, one of the SEF USA Founders.

Please visit www.giftofvision.org or contact the SEF Houston Team via email sefhouston@giftofvision.org to receive more information about the banquet.