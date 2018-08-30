Sankara Nethralaya’s Dr. TS Surendran Recognized for Four Decades of Ophthalmic Care

PUDUCHERRY, INDIA: Dispensing eye care to children has always been a challenge to ophthalmologists in view of the fact that they may not be able to express their discomfort or symptoms in a very clear manner, the way adults can.

As a pioneer in eye care, the Sankara Nethralaya Eye Foundation in Chennai, India has the distinction of operating a large, exclusive pediatric ophthalmology department which treats a large number of children from just born to teens, from all over the country, the department is also credited with having developed special diagnostic/treatment protocols to effectively treat this gentle segment of the population.

The 66th annual conference of the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association conducted as ‘Pudhu Vue-2018’ on the 10th,11th and 12th of August at the Mahathma Gandhi Medical College & Research Institution, Puducherry witnessed the honoring of Dr. T. S. Surendran, Director, Department of Ophthalmology and Vice Chairman of Sankara Nethralaya.

Dr. Surendran is credited with having pioneered pediatric ophthalmology as a specialty at Sankara Nethralaya and the man who trained and built a team in this niche specialty, with a ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award.

The prestigious award presented by Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the loud applause and cheering by the large fraternity of ophthalmologists gathered at the venue came as a tribute not only to the veteran pediatric ophthalmologist’s professional skills, dedication, acumen and for successfully treating a large number of children during his long and glorious career, but also for his personalized and loving care to his little VIPs (very important patients)!