Sankashti Chaturthi Mahapuja at Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple



HOUSTON: The Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated on every fourth day of the full moon or Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. Women observe fast on this day for the welfare of their families. Sankashti means deliverance from the troubled times. Thus, observing this vrat (fast) is believed to reduce all the problems in a person’s life because Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles and problems. People observe fast during the day of Sankashti Chaturthi and break the fast only at night after seeing the moon.

The temple celebrated Chaitri Sankashti Chaturthi on Friday, April 14,which was attended by over 250 devotees. The Charthi Mahapooja started around 3:30 pm, which was followed by Ganesha havan, and Mahaaarti. Mahaprasad was served after aarti. Pandit Pradip Pandya thanked all devotees for their support and for attending the pooja. The temple is open daily from 9:00am to 8:00 pm and aarti is performed at 7:30 pm everyday. The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple is a non-profit 501(C) 3 organization and all donations are tax deductible. It is located at 5645 Hillcroft Ave Suite: 701 Houston, TX 77036.

For further information call Pandit Pradip Pandya at 832-466-9868 or visit http://www.siddhivinayakhouston.org, email: siddhivinayakhouston@gmail.com