Sara on Saif-Kareena’s wedding: I think it is important to respect what other people want

By A. Kameshwari

Koffee With Karan Season 6 on Sunday hosted Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan. While Saif has been on Karan Johar’s chat show before, the episode marked Sara’s first television outing. The Kedarnath actor opened up about Saif Ali Khan as a father, her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and much more.

Sara on dynamics with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself was saying and still says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable.

Credit: indianexpress.com