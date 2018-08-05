Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly injured in road rage incident

By Sana Farzeen

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Rupali Ganguly had a harrowing experience on Saturday morning. The actor was on her way to drop her five-year-old son to school when she faced an unfortunate incident of road rage. Rupali’s car’s window was broken, leaving her hands bleeding and her son completely shaken. The actor took to Twitter to share her ordeal.

The incident happened in Andheri. Rupali’s car accidentally brushed a passing bike. The biker and his pillion rider immediately stopped her car and started arguing with her. While the actor apologised to the men, they were in no mood to back off. One of them broke the glass of her car’s window. The shards pierced Rupali’s arm and left her bleeding.

Credit: indianexpress.com