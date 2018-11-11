Sarkar movie review: Not a Sarkar Deepavali

By S Subhakeerthana

Sarkar movie cast: Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi, Pazha Karuppiah, Keerthy Suresh

Sarkar movie director: AR Murugadoss

Sarkar movie rating: 2.5 stars

When a successful filmmaker teams up with a mass hero for the third time, naturally, the expectations are high. Sarkar (which marks the third collaboration of AR Murugadoss and Vijay) fails to live up to the hype. The film works in the first half, thanks to the introduction scenes. You also get to see a song shot in Las Vegas and all that. But post-interval, you lose hope as you realise the film is going off the track.

