Sasikala’s MLAs: ‘Locked up’ in luxury, ‘without’ their freedom

Added by Indo American News on February 13, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
The MLAs were packed into luxury buses, first taken to three or four hotels in Chennai and then brought to this resort.(HT )

More than a hundred AIADMK legislators corralled into a leisure retreat to stop them from running away to the rival camp are in the lap of luxury — swimming, sauna, massage and fine dining at a floating restaurant.

The only luxury they are not allowed is freedom; not even the simple liberty of using their mobile phones.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

