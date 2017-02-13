Sasikala’s MLAs: ‘Locked up’ in luxury, ‘without’ their freedom
The MLAs were packed into luxury buses, first taken to three or four hotels in Chennai and then brought to this resort.(HT )
More than a hundred AIADMK legislators corralled into a leisure retreat to stop them from running away to the rival camp are in the lap of luxury — swimming, sauna, massage and fine dining at a floating restaurant.
The only luxury they are not allowed is freedom; not even the simple liberty of using their mobile phones.
Credit: hindustantimes.com