SATTVIC FOODS ADD YEARS TO YOUR LIFESPAN

By Vinod Nigam

SATTVIC FOODS ADD YEARS TO YOUR LIFESPAN

Sattvic foods promote longevity, virtue, strength, health, happiness, and joy are juicy, smooth, substantial, and nutritious. Persons in the mode of goodness like such foods

—— Bhagvad Gita

Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand. If you have a healthy lifestyle, your diet and nutrition are set, and you’re working out, you’re going to feel good.

—— Jason Statham

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in