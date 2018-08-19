Satyameva Jayate movie review: The John Abraham film revives forgotten horrors of 80s B-grade cinema

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Movie rating: One and a half stars

A hooded vigilante is roaming about in Mumbai, setting fire to corrupt cops, easily evading capture, and notching up the gruesome numbers: you close your eyes, and another one goes up in flames.

The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten.

Credit: indianexpress.com