Save a Life and Jaykay Wealth Advisors Host CPR Certification Class

SUGAR LAND: On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Jaykay Wealth Advisors Inc. sponsored and organized its first annual CPR Certification Class for the public in collaboration with Save a Life, a nonprofit organization.

Financial Advisors, Anasuya Kabad and Jay Kabad, recognized that people’s well-being include not only their financial health, but also their physical and emotional health as well. Jay and Anasuya believe that everyone should be equipped with the skills to come to the rescue and save a life, and they wanted to offer a program that was easily accessible and from which everyone in the community could benefit.

Sunday’s training was conducted by the Save A Life Initiative, which was founded by high schooler, Alisha Aggarwal. Alisha realized that this is the kind of program her community needs. Her story began in 2016, when her grandmother collapsed of a heart attack while on a walk in a community park. For thirteen minutes, over 50 bystanders stood helplessly and were unable to save her before the ambulance arrived. The failure to revive her grandmother’s cardiorespiratory system within the critical period eventually took her away from her family as she lapsed into coma. If only one out of the fifty people been well versed in CPR, this loss could have been avoided. This event motivated Alisha to spread awareness about the pervasive impact of CPR and its applications. It also led her to create the Save a Life Initiative, with the mission of training as many people as possible in CPR and Stop the Bleed skills to prevent any more losses.

The comprehensive session covers how to overcome fears of CPR rescue and how to identify sudden heart attacks, stroke, and cardiac arrest. Then attendees learn how to perform CPR and use an AED on adults, children, and infants, as well as how to help a person of any age if they are choking. The class ends with first aid training for arterial bleeding, shock, and concussions. After the training and passing a short test, participants are officially CPR certified by a trained instructor, signifying that they are equipped with the skills to perform CPR if ever needed.

Sunday’s session was well attended with over 35 attendees who left with a sense of accomplishment, knowing they had the hands-on training to help anyone in a CPR emergency. If you would like to organize a CPR Session with Save a Life, please contact them at savealife.htx@gmail.com. Groups should have a minimum of 20 participants and maximum of 40, and certification is completely free of cost for high school students.

Jaykay Wealth Advisors and Save a Life are not affiliated. Securities offered through LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Jaykay Wealth Advisors, Inc. a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.