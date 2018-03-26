Scientists discover link between polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and anxiety
Independent of the mothers’ other diet components, female offspring exposed to maternal androgens in utero developed an anxiety-like behaviour. (Source: Pixabay)
Children born to mothers with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are at an increased risk of developing anxiety later in life, researchers have discovered.
According to the researchers, maternal obesity and androgen excess induce sex-specific anxiety in the offspring.
