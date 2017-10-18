Search on for 10 Indian sailors of sunken merchant vessel
This photo provided by the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a damaged lifeboat, which is believed to be of the Emerald Star near its sinking site, off the Philippines’ eastern coast on Oct. 13, 2017.
A lifeboat has been located by a Boeing P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy during efforts to locate 10 missing sailors of m.v. Emerald Star that sank off the Philippines coast on Friday.
The vessel had 26 crew members, many of them from Tamil Nadu. While 11 were rescued by m.v. Densa Cobra and are currently in Xiamen, China, five were rescued by m.v. SM Samarinda and they are in the Philippines.
