Secret Superstar Crosses 900-Crore Mark in China, Aamir Khan Calls For party?

Aamir Khan‘s movie Secret Superstar might have made average business in India but it is getting all the love from the Chinese audience. Yes, the movie is a big hit in China and has even crossed 900 crore mark. Yes, you read it. The movie not only surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal in terms of opening day collection but also broke the weekend box office collection by earning 174 crore. While Aamir’s previous movies 3 Idiots, PK also did remarkably well on the Chinese box office but the Indian musical drama has smashed all the records to become highest grossing Aamir Khan movie in China. Reportedly, Aamir is planning to throw a massive party for the team of Secret Supertaster on February 21.

Click here to read more…

Credit: india.com