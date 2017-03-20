IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

See the picture of Taimur Ali Khan and mum Kareena that made the internet go ‘awww’

Added by Indo American News on March 20, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Taimur was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in December 2016

Taimur was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in December 2016

From the moment Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, he was in the spotlight. Paparazzi snaps, leaked images and any official news (How much does he weigh? How many teeth does he have? Why ‘Taimur’?) were hot topics. And now that he is a few months older, a new picture is being shared online for everyone to dissect.

In it, mum Kareena Kapoor Khan is holding him in her arms as he giggles away, unaware of the flood of blogs, stories, reports, tweets, Instagram posts, photo features and (who knows) even think pieces his innocent little face will birth.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *